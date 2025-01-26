SVG Shines at Caribbean STEM Olympiads with Gold & Bronze

St. Vincent and the Grenadines won a gold and a bronze medal at the 2025 Caribbean STEM Olympiads.

The gold medal won by Saint Vincent and the Grenadines was captured in Level II of the Computer Coding Olympiad by Khamala Mars and Nya Scott of team “KarifKoders.”. They tackled the challenge of cultural preservation with their project “GariGuru,” which was an interactive game designed to teach primary school children in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines the basics of the Garifuna language.

The bronze medal was also won in Level II of the Computer Coding Olympiad. LeBern Matthews earned it for his hurricane preparedness app, “Lookout,” which was designed to work both with or without internet connectivity to provide emergency contacts and essentials needed during a hurricane.

The Caribbean Science Foundation (CSF) held the third annual Caribbean STEM Olympiad (CSO) on 13–19 January 2025 in a virtual format. In these Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) Olympiads, individuals and teams representing educational institutions or themselves competed in Math, Computer Coding, and Robotics & Electronics Systems Olympiads at three different age levels (12–15, 16–18, and 19–21).

In the competitions, the focus was on rewarding inventiveness, as well as critical, logical, and analytical thinking. In particular, the Math Olympiad was held in a Jeopardy-style format and covered the fundamentals in topics ranging from consumer arithmetic to vector calculus. The Computer Coding Olympiad tasked applicants with creating apps, games, and websites aimed at solving a challenge faced by Caribbean communities.

The challenges tackled by teams in the 2025 Olympiads included geohazards and climate change, cultural preservation, conservation science and ecology, inter- and intra-country transportation, food safety and security, safe after-hours transport for women and youth, and financial education.

The Robotics & Electronics Systems Olympiad tasked the Level I applicants with building innovative systems from kits, whereas the Level III robotics and electronics systems teams were required to design and assemble their robots starting from the basic-components level.

A total of 264 students from 9 Caribbean countries registered for the 2025 Olympiads, making it the highest registration to date.