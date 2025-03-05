SVG Wins Prestigious PATWA Award for Sustainable Tourism

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Named “Destination of the Year – Eco Adventures”

St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues its award-winning streak as a leading nature destination following the announcement of the “Destination of the Year – Eco Adventures” Award. This prestigious recognition was presented to St. Vincent and the Grenadines by the Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA) International Travel Awards Council during the Internationale Tourismus Börse (ITB) Berlin, the world’s leading travel trade fair, taking place from March 4th to 6th, 2025.

PATWA, a globally recognized professional organization and an affiliate member of UN Tourism, annually acknowledges outstanding contributions in the travel and tourism industry during the ITB Berlin trade fair, which attracts around 10,000 exhibitors from over 180 countries and regions.

The recognition of this accolade further showcases St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ commitment to balancing economic prosperity with environmental preservation, setting a precedent for sustainable tourism practices in the Caribbean and beyond.

It is the second successive international award for the island in recent months. In 2024, the destination also won the World Travel Awards’ Best Nature Destination, reinforcing its position as a premier choice for nature lovers and adventure seekers.

Hon. Carlos James, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture expressed gratitude for the recognition stating, “We are honoured to receive the ‘Destination of the Year – Eco Adventures’ award from PATWA. This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to sustainable tourism and our dedication to preserving St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ pristine natural beauty. As we continue to promote responsible travel, we remain focused on protecting our rich biodiversity and ensuring that future generations can experience the unspoiled landscapes that make our islands truly unique.”

St. Vincent and the Grenadines, with its 32 islands and cays, is renowned for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, marine sanctuaries, and thriving wildlife. Visitors can engage in eco-adventure experiences such as hiking La Soufrière volcano, exploring Vermont and Cumberland Nature Trails, discovering Dark View Falls, and birdwatching. The island’s black, gold, and white sand beaches offer secluded, untouched shorelines that provide immersive natural experiences.

CEO of SVG Tourism Authority, Annette Mark noted that award affirms our dedication to protecting our paradise while also developing SVG’s tourism industry.

“Through sustainable initiatives, conservation programmes, and the development of eco-friendly experiences, we strive to ensure that visitors can explore our lush rainforests, stunning waterfalls, and vibrant marine ecosystems while supporting local communities,” Mark said.

As travellers increasingly seek destinations that prioritize sustainability and unique natural experiences, St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to stand out as a model for responsible tourism. Visitors can actively contribute to conservation efforts that maintain the island’s environmental integrity while enjoying some of the Caribbean’s most breathtaking landscapes.