SVG national arrested in UK after drugs found in candles

UK authorities have confirmed the interception and arrest of a St. Vincent and the Grenadines national following the discovery of a significant quantity of narcotics hidden within the passenger’s luggage.

The individual arrived in the United Kingdom on August 8, 2026, traveling aboard flight VS198.

During a routine inspection, security officials discovered approximately 3.86 kg of narcotics.

The illicit substances were found meticulously concealed inside scented candles packed within the subject’s baggage.

Official travel records have confirmed the individual’s flight path, and UK authorities have since verified the details of the interception.

The identity of the national has not been publicly released by UK authorities.