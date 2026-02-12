Persistent Drone Surveillance of a Leeward Resident

The sanctity of the domestic space rests upon an invisible contract: that within one’s own walls, the world cannot watch. However, when technology breach’s this boundary, it not only trespass; it orchestrates a profound psychological dismantling.

For R.J., a woman living on the Leeward side, this denuding of safety began in April 2024. The intrusion was first heralded by a “strange buzzing sound”, eventually forcing her to step outside to investigate the perimeter of her own life.

“The drone’s appearances grew more frequent and the nature of the threat crystallized in my mind. I realize it was not an accidental flyover by a hobbyist”.

The most egregious escalation occurred under the shroud of darkness at 2:00 AM.

“For me the most harrowing moment occurred while I was in the bathroom, and this was around 2.00 A.M. I looked up to find the drone positioned directly outside the window, “within eye shot.”

R.J. said whenever she attempted to confront or document the intruder, the operator demonstrated a keen sense of evasion.

“I came to the conclusion that this person was intentional in what they were doing. Because on all that transpired before, it appeared they were monitoring my awareness of their activity and used my reactions to refine their tactics”.

She stated that rather than departing the area entirely, the operator simply adjusted the drone’s position to maintain the siege from a new, less visible angle.

“I believe it was their intent to remain undetected while keeping me as a target under constant observation”.

R.J. is now transforming her trauma into a demand for systemic change and is advocating for a comprehensive law to help others mitigate what she continues to face.

“I am urging citizens to remain hyper-aware of their surroundings. I would also urge persons to report all suspicious activity, have them documented and reported to the police immediately to build a record of harassment”.

R.J is also urging lawmakers to implement “suitable legislation or regulations” to strictly govern drone ownership and possession, ensuring these devices cannot be exploited for criminal surveillance without severe legal consequences.