SVG Launches Self-Referral Mammogram Services for Women

MORE WOMEN NEED TO UTILISE MAMMOGRAM SERVICES

Chief Radiographer at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) Chevonne Stewart is encouraging women to use the mammogram services at the hospital for breast cancer screening.

In an interview with the Agency for Public Information (API) recently, Stewart emphasized that the hospital has implemented a new self-referral pathway for mammograms, making it easier for women to access critical breast cancer screening services.

Explaining the process, she said that once a patient arrives at MCMH and meets the requirements, medical staff will facilitate the process by completing the necessary forms.

“If the mammogram results indicate a BI-RADS category of three or above, the patient will be referred to a doctor for further evaluation,” Stewart noted.

BI-RADS means Breast Imaging Reporting and Data System and is a classification system radiologists use to categorize mammogram, ultrasound, or MRI results:

BI-RADS 1 (Negative): No abnormalities detected, and routine screening is recommended.

BI-RADS 2 (Benign): Non-cancerous findings; no additional follow-up needed beyond regular screenings.

BI-RADS 3 (Probably Benign): A finding that is highly likely to be non-cancerous but requires follow-up imaging in six months.

BI-RADS 4 (Suspicious): A finding that may indicate cancer; a biopsy is usually recommended to determine the nature of the abnormality.

BI-RADS 6 (Known Malignancy):A previously confirmed cancer that is being monitored.

Stewart, herself a radiologist, said that the initiative aims to remove barriers to early detection by allowing eligible women to receive routine mammograms without needing a doctor’s referral as was the case before.

She is encouraging women to take advantage of the walk-in service, eliminating the need to schedule an appointment.

“Women who meet the criteria, those aged 35 and above with no known breast issues can now request a mammogram without first seeing a doctor,” explained Stewart.

She further added that over the past few years, radiology services in SVG have undergone a significant transformation, transitioning from conventional to digital imaging and the mammogram service is part of the improvements as the government’s pushes to improve healthcare services across the country.