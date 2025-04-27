Women’s T20 Blaze Cricket to Kick Off in SVG on May 1

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced St Vincent and the Grenadines as the hosts for the 2025 Women’s T20 Blaze Regional Cricket tournament. The tournament will take place from May 1 to 11 at the historic Arnos Vale Stadium and will feature the region’s most electrifying female talent in a battle for T20 supremacy.

Defending champions Jamaica will be chasing their second successive title, but will face fierce competition from Barbados, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, the Leeward Islands, and the Windward Islands.

The tournament is expected to be fiercely contested, with Dr Kishore Shallow, WWI president, predicting a vibrant atmosphere and some of the best female talent in the region.

The 2025 T20 Blaze comes at a pivotal moment in women’s cricket, with high-profile white-ball series away to England and at home against South Africa on the horizon.

WWI’s Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, said the tournament would provide the perfect preparation for upcoming tours and provide valuable competitive experience in the T20 format.