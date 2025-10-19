SVG joins the World Customs Organization

The World Customs Organization (WCO) is delighted to announce that Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has become its 187th Member following the deposit of its instrument of accession to the Convention Establishing a Customs Cooperation Council. The official date of accession to the WCO and signature to the Convention is 17 September 2025.

Through its accession, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines joins a global Customs community dedicated to facilitating trade, enhancing border security, and advancing international cooperation.

Membership of the WCO opens the door for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to benefit from a broad range of knowledge-sharing opportunities, technical expertise, and capacity-building initiatives.

Membership of the WCO will enable the country to strengthen its Customs administration, aligning with global standards and best practices to promote efficient and secure trade flows. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines will now also sit at WCO’s various working bodies, including the WCO Council, which convenes heads of global Customs administrations, in June 2026.

WCO Secretary General, Ian Saunders, said: “Saint Vincent and the Grenadines joins the WCO at a time when Customs administrations around the world are navigating a period of increased complexity, but also one of great opportunity. The WCO remains a source of high-quality, forward-thinking support and leadership, reinforcing the resilience, adaptability and efficiency of Customs administrations. I look forward to working with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to advance Customs’ mission of facilitating legitimate trade, ensuring fair revenue collection and protecting society.”

About the WCO

The World Customs Organization develops international standards, fosters cooperation and builds capacity to facilitate legitimate trade, secure fair revenue collection and protect society, providing leadership, guidance and support to Customs administrations. The WCO, established in 1952 as the Customs Co-operation Council (CCC), is an independent intergovernmental body whose mission is to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of Customs administrations.

Today, the WCO represents 187 Customs administrations across the globe that collectively process approximately 98% of world trade. As the global centre of Customs expertise, the WCO is the only international organization with competence in Customs matters and can rightly call itself the voice of the international Customs community.