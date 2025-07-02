St Vincent has the worst Massy supermarket across the Caribbean, says Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves.

Gonsalves appears to have been energised by Trinidadian MP Dr Roodal Moonilal, who happens to be that country’s minister of energy.

On Wednesday the firebrand politician, while speaking about the Trinidad currency issue affecting Vincentian traders, said across this Caribbean some of the Trinidadian economic elites who traverse this Eastern Caribbean treat many of these small islands with great disrespect, and he intends to talk about it.

“Right in St Vincent, we have the worst Massy supermarket in the Caribbean. Go to Barbados and St Lucia; you will see them. What you think, we aren’t good enough to have a supermarket of that quality?”

“I thought when they came here, they were going to lift the game. They can’t touch Randys and Greaves. You want to hear me talk. I got to talk. And don’t get me going on it. And I will talk in a reasonable and balanced manner. And I’m not in any way at all defaming Massy. I’m glad that they’re here.”

“I get reports all the time from members of my cabinet, from other people who call me. They say, Why don’t you talk about that?, Well, you give me an opportunity now to talk about that. I got more things to say.”

Gonsalves further stated, “I’m saying to the people of Trinidad and Tobago, I love you very much. I’m not putting my mouth in your internal business.”