SVG yachting sector rebounds with 36% market share

Ernesto Cooke
2 Min Read

St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ tourism industry is demonstrating remarkable resilience, with the yachting sector showing significant recovery following the challenges posed by Hurricane Beryl last year.

Tourism Minister Carlos James delivered an optimistic message during the Tourism Industry Stakeholders Conference, emphasizing the sector’s impressive comeback.


Speaking at the conference themed “Strength in Unity – Advancing the Vincentian Visitor Experience,” Minister James highlighted the critical role of the country’s Sailing Week in revitalizing the maritime tourism segment.

The event has proven to be a pivotal moment in rebuilding confidence and attracting international maritime visitors.

“Our ability to host Sailing Week so soon after Hurricane Beryl demonstrates the resilience and determination of our tourism industry,” Minister James stated. “We’ve not just recovered, but we’ve positioned ourselves as a premier destination for yacht enthusiasts.”

The impressive statistics underscore St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ strategic importance in the Caribbean maritime tourism landscape. The 36% market share represents a significant achievement, particularly in the aftermath of a challenging hurricane season.

Key Highlights:

  • SVG has captured 36% of all yachting passengers in the Eastern Caribbean for 2025
  • The country continues to lead the regional yachting tourism market
  • Sailing Week played a crucial role in sector recovery

ByErnesto Cooke
Ernesto is a senior journalist with the St. Vincent Times. Having worked in the media for 16 years, he focuses on local and international issues. He has written for the New York Times and reported for the BBC during the La Soufriere eruptions of 2021.
