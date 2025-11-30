Youth dies in Brighton road accident

A devastating car crash on the Windward Highway has claimed the life of a former AIA worker.

Authorities confirmed that Courtney Harris, whose exact age was not released, was involved in a fatal vehicular incident on the night of November 28th.

The crash occurred in the Brighton area The specific circumstances surrounding the accident remain unclear.

In a release the AIA stated, ‘ It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our colleague, Mr. Courtney Harris. Mr. Harris served Argyle International Airport with dedication, professionalism, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. His contribution to our team and to the travelling public will never be forgotten”.

Police have not yet released full details about the crash.