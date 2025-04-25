The Zero Hunger Trust Fund signed an MOU with the South Rivers Methodist School today, to ensure students are provided with healthy, nutritious meals daily.

Signing the MOU (Bria King – Vinlec, South Rivers Methodist School Principal – Rosalyn Johnny and ZHTF CEO, Safiya Horne Bique).

The ZHTF team and partner Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (BOSVG) (Sponsor) also visited the Owia Government School and the Sandy Bay Primary and Secondary Schools.