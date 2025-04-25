The Zero Hunger Trust Fund signed an MOU with the South Rivers Methodist School today, to ensure students are provided with healthy, nutritious meals daily.
Signing the MOU (Bria King – Vinlec, South Rivers Methodist School Principal – Rosalyn Johnny and ZHTF CEO, Safiya Horne Bique).
The ZHTF team and partner Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (BOSVG) (Sponsor) also visited the Owia Government School and the Sandy Bay Primary and Secondary Schools.
The Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Zero Hunger Trust Fund was established by an Act of Parliament (Act No 2 of 2016), as a mechanism to “finance the eradication of hunger in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines”. The ZHTF SVG is funded by a 2% levy on telecommunications.
In the years since its inception, the ZHTF SVG has received contributions from private sector entities and other individuals. The Fund has also received direct project funding from friendly countries and international partners.