ZHTF marks 10-yrs of resilience, sets ambitious vision for 2030

The Zero Hunger Trust Fund (ZHTF) has officially launched its 10th-anniversary commemorative program, marking a landmark moment of national reflection and institutional maturity. Since its inception in 2016, the ZHTF has served as the architectural backbone of the nation’s fight against food insecurity, transitioning from an emergency safety net into a sophisticated engine for human capital development.

Under the theme “10 Years of Impact, Visioning for a Decade of System Transformation,” the April 6th anniversary celebrates a decade of decoupling social protection from patronage and institutionalising the right to food through structured, data-driven policy.

Over the past decade, the ZHTF has matured from a reactive social safety net into a proactive driver of transformation, addressing the root causes of vulnerability through three primary pillars:

Educational Link: The Resilient School Feeding Program has served more than 2.6 million meals across 21 schools to over 4,100 students. However, the impact transcends nutrition. Through the “Adopt a Classroom” initiative, the ZHTF has addressed educational inequity by providing textbooks and uniforms. Most significantly, the Fund has demonstrated a commitment to “system transformation” by financing teacher aids in primary schools with low literacy rates; ten of these aids eventually entered Teachers’ College and are now permanent staff within the national education system, proving that the Fund builds the nation’s workforce while feeding its children.

Golden Years Nutrition Program: The Fund has institutionalized support for those who built the nation, providing structured nutritional assistance to 800 elderly citizens. By providing reloadable grocery cards and partnering with local supermarkets for transparent monitoring, the ZHTF has ensured that aging is met with dignity and predictable support.

Agri-Science Internship Program (YASIP): Through YASIP, 75 interns have been integrated into the agribusiness sector, gaining expertise in greenhouse management and climate-resilient farming.

The ZHTF’s success is anchored in a foundation of institutional stability and leadership pedigree. Founded by Mrs. Laura Anthony Brown and furthered by the strategic stewardship of outgoing BOSVG CEO Mr. Derry Williams, the Fund represents a rare point of absolute national solidarity.

Significant praise for ZHTF

Minister Dr. Kishore Shallow emphasized that the ZHTF is a testament to what a nation can achieve through collaboration. He noted that the ZHTF Act was passed in 2016 with full bipartisan support, demonstrating that food security is a priority that transcends political cycles.

Principal Rosalyn Marshall of the Caliaqua Anglican School highlighted the evolution of the school’s programs from basic relief to sophisticated value-added agricultural processing. “We moved from milk and biscuits to broiler projects and making our own chicken salami,” she noted, illustrating how practical agriculture is now integrated into the national curriculum.

CEO Safia Hornbeek reflected on the transition of the Fund into a “national trusted institution.” She observed that by moving from policy spaces to immediate community improvement, the ZHTF has successfully integrated social protection into the very fabric of Vincentian society.

As the global landscape shifts due to climate change, volcanic recovery, and inflation, the ZHTF is moving toward a new strategic roadmap. This phase focuses on diversifying financing beyond the original telecommunications levy to ensure long-term, independent sustainability.

The 2026–2030 Roadmap includes:

The “10,000 Gardens by 2030” Initiative: A behavioral change strategy designed to reconnect households with food production, thereby reducing the national food import bill.

National Youth Food System Framework: A formal network for youth leaders to advocate for policy changes and market penetration.

The ZHTF Endowment Fund: A permanent financing mechanism to secure the Fund’s operations against global economic volatility.

Enhanced Data Systems: Implementing advanced targeting and accountability metrics to ensure every dollar reaches the most vulnerable.

April Anniversary Schedule:

April 1st: Launch of the National Zero Hunger Dialogue, the 2026–2030 Strategic Plan, and the “Hunger-Free SVG” Essay and Art Competition.

April 5th–11th: “Volunteerism and Give Back Week” featuring symbolic tree planting and national food distribution drives.

April 25th–26th: National Thanksgiving Services hosted by the Seventh-day Adventist and Baptist communities.

Culmination: The Zero Hunger Gala and Community Food Security Awards, featuring the official launch of the Endowment Fund.

Here Are Five Ways to Participate:

Volunteer for community service during “Give Back Week.”

Register your household for the 10,000 Garden Challenge.

Encourage youth to participate in the National Essay and Art Competition.

Sponsor a school garden or community food security award.

Contribute to the ZHTF Endowment Fund to secure the next decade of impact.

The Zero Hunger Trust Fund was established in 2016, it serves as a regional model for food security and human capital development. By leveraging multi-sectoral partnerships and legislative support, the ZHTF builds national resilience through innovative social protection, agricultural science, and educational empowerment.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines remains a regional pioneer in this field, distinguished as the only English-speaking Caribbean nation to establish a “Parliamentary Front Against Hunger.”