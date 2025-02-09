ZHTF distributes 3,650 chickens to boost food security in SVG

Zero Hunger Trust Fund Distributes Third Batch of Chickens to Boost Food Security

The Zero Hunger Trust Fund (ZHTF) successfully distributed its third batch of chickens on Friday, February 7, 2025, as part of the ongoing National Home and Community Garden Food Security Project-‘National Food Security Drive’. This initiative, supported by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), aims to enhance local food production and resilience in the wake of Hurricane Beryl.

A total of 3,650 chickens—3,000 broilers and 650-layer —along with essential supplies such as waterers, feeders, and feed were handed over to 150 beneficiaries across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

FAO National Correspondent, Dr. Coleen Phillips, emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, “We are happy to be a part of the transformative process, ensuring that people are not only better producers but also achieve better nutrition, a better environment, and better lives. The impact of Hurricane Beryl left many in need, and FAO remains committed to providing essential support.”

ZHTF Chief Executive Officer, Safiya Horne-Bique, expressed gratitude to the FAO for their partnership, highlighting its significance in fostering food sustainability. “We are witnessing growing interest in home food production, and the Zero Hunger Trust Fund remains dedicated to facilitating this process,” she noted. Horne-Bique also revealed that approximately 120 recipients received broilers, while 70 received layer hens from various communities across the country.

FAO National Coordinator for Disaster Risk Management, Cindy Eugene, reiterated FAO’s commitment to ensuring effective resource utilization. “Monitoring is a key aspect of this initiative to ensure beneficiaries maximize the benefits of these contributions,” Eugene stated. She also emphasized FAO’s continued efforts post-Beryl, including support for fisherfolk, particularly in the Grenadines.

This latest distribution was spearheaded by the Zero Hunger Trust Fund in collaboration with the Farmers Support Company and the Ministry of Agriculture, reinforcing national efforts to strengthen food security and agricultural resilience.