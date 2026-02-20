SVG govt adopts zero tolerance policy to combat praedial larceny

Prime Minister Godwin Friday described the Zero-Tolerance Policy on praedial larceny as a critical initiative to protect one of the “four pillars” of the nation’s economy: agriculture.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister stated that praedial larceny has “crippled” the sector because farmers, discouraged by the theft of crops and livestock, often stop planting or reduce their production when they feel they cannot protect their livelihoods.

Friday detailed several key components of this policy and the government’s approach during an interview on NBC radio.

The government is establishing a special unit within the police force specifically dedicated to addressing praedial larceny.

The policy shifts focus toward active prevention and more effective investigation. Friday emphasized that police must be responsive to all complaints, regardless of the size of the theft, noting that even “one or two bunches of plantain” represent a significant loss to an individual farmer.

He acknowledged that the police require better mobility to investigate these crimes effectively and stated that the government must provide the necessary resources.

Friday suggested that the legal response should go beyond just imprisonment for offenders. He stated that compensation for the farmer must be part of the package, as sending someone to prison does not necessarily help the farmer recover their lost income.

The ultimate goal of the policy is to provide farmers with the confidence and economic security to “do what they do best,” which is planting and raising animals for sale.

Friday noted that Minister of Agriculture Israel Bruce has detailed an “involved structure” for how the government will respond to this issue, and emphasized that the plan is being implemented in consultation with the farmers themselves.

The Prime Minister stated that while international market conditions are harder to control, praedial larceny is an internal problem that the government can and must manage to ensure the country meets its agricultural potential.