Govt Unveils Plans for Zipline Installation at Diamond Beach

SVG TO HAVE FIRST ZIPLINE AT DIAMOND BEACH

Installing a Zipline across the Diamond beach is part of the 2025 tourism thrust, as Government seeks to boost the tourism industry. Delivering his address in Parliament today, Minister of Tourism Hon. Carlos James announced that the Zipline is among a number of measures to take Destination SVG to another level.

“We intend to strengthen the linkage in other sectors including adventure and wellness tourism including new glamping sites at Richmond. I share this now…because there is already advance work in the planning phases with a contractor and a private operator to facilitate the installation of St Vincent’s first Zipline… adding again value to our destination and our product,” Minister James said.

Minister James also said the rehabilitation work on Fort Charlotte will continue.

“The nature of the work is not just sand and mortar and open the fort, what they are doing there…is carefully restoring the fort, in fact there are a lot of limestones and different types of stones…and its meticulous and labour intensive and time-consuming,”

Minister James said at the completion of the fort, it will be a site of cultural experiences, “not just a site where you go and look around…but it will be a site that will captivate the minds and hearts and imaginations of not just the visitors but our Vincentian people.”