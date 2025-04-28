AIA’s debt down, profits up, PM hints at end to subvention

In the year 2024, St Vincent’s Argyle International Airport achieved an operating gain prior to subvention amounting to 4.7 million dollars.

On Monday, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves articulated that should profits maintain this upward trajectory, the necessity for any subvention in the foreseeable future could be rendered moot.

In the year 2017, the operating revenue amounted to $11.5 million, while the operating expenditures reached $16 million.

Gonsalves indicated that there was a subvention totalling $7.4 million, alongside a deficit of $2.8 million, which included depreciation and salaries, among other expenses, also amounting to $7.4 million in 2017.

In 2021, Gonsalves stated that, owing to the impacts of Covid-19 and the eruption of La Soufrière, the subvention reached a total of $11.6 million.

In the year 2024, the AIA reported an operating revenue of $23 million, alongside expenditures totalling $18 million, which included salaries that reached $11 million.

Gonsalves indicated that the outstanding debt associated with the Argyle International Airport has now diminished to below $170 million.