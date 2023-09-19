Community groups are preparing for an active October month as plans are already in place to host the return of the Best Village Competition.

The Minister of Tourism Carlos James, made the announcement during a press conference on Monday.

According to Minster James, communities are preparing for healthy competition and bragging rights for the title of the Best Village throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“We have to take more pride in our communities. We are encouraging community groups and stakeholders to get involved in the competition, and we are using this year as a build-up to our 45th anniversary of independence,” James said.

Registration for the competition can be done through the Independence Committee located upstairs at the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) at Victoria Park. Judging in the competition for the Best Village Competition commences on October 25th, 2023.