St Vincent’s CELAC secretariat to be headed by former MP Slater

Dr. Douglas Slater, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, has been appointed to manage the coordinating CELAC Secretariat here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

According to Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, the administration has been preparing to build a local secretariat since the country was elected as president pro tempore of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) on January 24, 2023.

According to Gonsalves, the local CELAC secretariat will be housed in a property on Frenches in Kingstown.

“Other countries are coming out to cooperate with St. Vincent to assist shoulder the weight, which is how I assured them we would do it all-inclusively,” Gonsalves added.

According to Gonsalves, Slater will be assisted by this SVG’s former ambassador to Venezuela, Mr. Andreas Wickham, who will serve as the secretariat’s Deputy Director.