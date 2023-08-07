St Vincent’s Concacaf U15 Boys team competes in Dominican Republic

The National U15 Boys’ team embarked on an exciting journey as they left the island on Saturday, August 5th, 2023, to compete in the Concacaf U15 Championships taking place in the Dominican Republic.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines take its place in Group J alongside the U.S Virgin Islands (USVI) and, due to a fixture change, Sint Maarten.

The tournament schedule has been solidified, with our talented team set to face off against USVI today, August 7th, and Sint Maarten on August 9th. Both matches are scheduled to kick off at 11 AM.

Leading the delegation is executive member, James Browne. The coaching staff includes Head Coach Alfred Grant, Manager Ziffie Morgan, Assistant Coach Ralph Stowe, Goalkeeper Coach Kenyan Lynch, and Doctor Michael Stowe.

The selected squad consists of the following players: