St Vincent’s Country Engagement Strategy launched by the CDB

CDB launches Country Engagement Strategy for SVG

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ Country Engagement Strategy has been launched by the Caribbean Development Bank.

The Country Engagement Strategy (CES) outlines the strategic direction of the Caribbean Development Bank’s (CDB) involvement with the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines from 2022 to 2026.

At the launch of the plan on Tuesday, CDB Vice President of Operations Isaac Solomon stated that the CDB anticipates great outcomes.

“With this innovative and ambitious plan, the country aims to promote the re-engineering of economic growth, the facilitation of better human and social development, and the preservation of environmental sustainability and the improvement of climate resilience.

As St. Vincent and the Grenadines pursues actions and goals that are essential to the country’s growth, it is time for even bolder reforms, and the plan can assist in achieving this goal. The CBD continues to collaborate with you on the implementation of this country engagement plan, and we believe that our collaborative efforts will yield fruitful outcomes,” he added.

According to the CDB, the Country Engagement Strategy is governed by Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ National Economic and Social Development Plan (NESDP) 2013-2025, which defines the country’s development vision as enhancing the quality of life for all Vincentians.

Source : CDB