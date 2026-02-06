WPP completes first paediatric cancer surgery in SVG

The World Pediatric Project (WPP) recently achieved a historic medical milestone by completing the first pediatric cancer surgery ever performed in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

During an intensive mission at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, a specialist team successfully extracted a malignant tumor from a six-year-old and installed a device to facilitate local chemotherapy.

This breakthrough highlights the organization’s broader effort to provide specialized healthcare to children across the Eastern Caribbean who lack access to complex medical interventions.

To sustain this progress, a new agreement with the OECS Commission formalizes regional cooperation, ensuring better referral systems for young patients.

Future operations are expected to transition to a modern Acute Referral Hospital currently under construction, which will further enhance the capacity for life-saving procedures.

This mission exemplifies a significant shift toward offering advanced oncology care locally, reducing the need for families to seek expensive treatment abroad.