In St. Vincent, a growing number of troubling accounts have emerged linking COVID-19 vaccines to serious health complications and even possible deaths. Among the most notable voices is Carlyle Dougan, former Attorney General of St. Vincent, who recently disclosed that he has suffering health damage attributed to the COVID-19 vaccine—a conclusion confirmed by his doctors.

Dougan shared his experience during a NDP New Times Programme, revealing that although the government could not mandate vaccination for him as a retiree, he reluctantly took the vaccine after consulting with his brother, a general surgeon.

“The thing has me down. That’s why I can’t walk. My feet became stiff like board,” Dougan lamented. “My doctors concluded just weeks ago that my condition was caused by the vaccine”.

Dougan’s revelations coincided with other alarming reports.

NDP Central Leeward candidate Conroy Huggins recounted the story of a man Dougan helped after Hurricane Beryl, who reportedly suffered vaccine damage after being compelled to vaccinate by his workplace. Tragically, the man died without receiving adequate support from his employer or the state.

Further deepening concerns, Andrew John, NDP’s South Windward candidate, disclosed that over 50 teachers in St. Vincent have died since 2021, with suspicions these deaths may be linked to COVID-19 vaccines.

In May 2024, Health Minister St. Clair Prince acknowledged a perceived rise in deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic but did not confirm any direct connection to vaccines.

When questioned about international court cases and emerging scientific findings, Prince stated he was unaware of these developments.

The local health authorities have admitted to investigating two adverse reactions following COVID-19 vaccinations but maintain that no deaths or blood clots have been definitively linked to the vaccines administered in St. Vincent.

The Chief Medical Officer’s 2021 statements on WEFM radio, have not been updated despite growing public concern.

Internationally, the vaccine safety debate has intensified. In 2024, AstraZeneca admitted in court documents for the first time that their COVID-19 vaccine can cause rare side effects.

The pharmaceutical giant faces class action lawsuits alleging deaths and serious injuries caused by its vaccine.

India’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) recently published a landmark study revealing a surge in sudden deaths related to COVID-19 vaccine adverse events, including strokes, blood clots, and cardiac arrests.

Led by Dr. Abin Kulathunkal Rajan and Dr. Abu Bashar, the study has raised alarms about vaccine safety in one of the world’s largest populations.

As global scientific scrutiny intensifies and legal actions against vaccine manufacturers proceed, the experienced shared by St. Vincent’s former AG Carlyle Dougan underscores the urgent need for transparent investigation into vaccine-related adverse effects Whitin the state.

The unfolding situation calls for balanced public health policies that acknowledge potential risks from any vaccines.