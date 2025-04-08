St Vincent’s Gonsalves in Honduras for CELAC Summit

PM GONSALVES TO ATTEND CELAC SUMMIT

St. Vincent’s Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, left the state today for Honduras to attend the Community of Latin America and the Caribbean States (CELAC) summit, which begins on April 9.

The summit will focus on integration, peacekeeping, and migration. The agenda includes the approval of a declaration, which will guide the political and integration efforts of Latin America and the Caribbean; statements; and the handover of the Pro Tempore Presidency (PPT) to Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

Under Honduras’ leadership, CELAC held summits on agriculture, energy, food security, women’s empowerment, and social development.

The Prime Minister’s delegation includes Minister of Foreign Affairs Frederick Stephenson, SVG’s Ambassador to Cuba His Excellency Ellsworth John, and Dr. Grace Walters.