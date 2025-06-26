INCLUSIVE EDUCATION YIELDING SUCCESS

Minister of Education Hon. Curtis King said Government continues to implement measures to support differently- abled students and for overall inclusion.

Speaking with the API, Minister King said the excellent performance of Thomas George, a student of the School for Children with Special Needs, is no surprise.

He said the Government have undertaken several initiatives to boost the ability and capacity of children with different abilities to perform in the education system, including an extensive inclusive programme at the Fairhall Government School, and a pilot project on Bequia.

The Education Minister added that differently abled students are currently attending primary and secondary schools throughout the country, and these students are performing well.

He said the Government is determined to ensure that all children are placed in the right environment and given the necessary support which will allow them to perform.