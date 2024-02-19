The Ministry of Education in St. Vincent is urging the following categories of educators to apply to participate in the upcoming Let’s REAP training by Monday, March 4, 2024.

All untrained teachers (Relief, T I-II, Graduate)

Principals, deputy principals, education officers, and teachers who have not had training in the areas indicated on the flyer

Teachers and principals who have modules to complete from the first cohort of Let’s REAP training.

Click here to apply: and check your email by March 11 to know if you are accepted.