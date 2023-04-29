St Vincent’s newest political movement to hold whistle stop on May day

Permission has been granted today for a series of whistle stops planned for May 1, 2023 which will commence at Chateaubelair (North Leeward) from around 8:00 am and ending by or before 5:00 pm in Rabacca (North Windward).

The objective of these whistle stops is to continue with the general re-education of the population on the issues that touch and concern national development.

We have organized scheduled whistle stops for roughly fifteen minutes duration along the route with identifiable areas/spots/locations from Fitzhughes up along the main roads through to Georgetown then ending at Rabacca.

A presentation will be made on the life and times of Vincentian born Ms. Elma Francois who championed workers rights in Trinidad and Tobago. Also, on this date we will mention contributions made by many unsung heroes in this blessed country.

Therefore, we are kindly inviting the general public to listen attentively to messages relayed. Use would be made of amplified sound/microphones as well as pre-recorded music which will be played to intersperse the various speakers/presenters.