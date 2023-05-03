St Vincent’s PM holds high-level discussions with EU officials

PM Gonsalves In Brussels

Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St. Vincent, is in Brussels as President pro-tempore of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.

His visit coincides with the preparations for the EU-CELAC Summit, which will take place in Brussels on July 17 and 18, 2023.

The CELAC summit this year will be the first in seven years.

Josep Borrell, High Representative and Vice President of the European Union, stated that the EU intends to relaunch bi-regional relations with Latin America and the Caribbean and to institutionalize frequent political engagement.