St Vincent’s Primary School Curriculum To Be Revised-Education Minister

In the near future, modifications will be made to the primary school curriculum in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister of Education Curtis King indicated on Wednesday 15 February that the ministry is currently revising the curriculum with the assistance of a number of partner organizations.

King believes that the education system must be reformed in order to make the required adjustments for it to fulfill its role in the transformation of society.

King stated that the Ministry of Education had already initiated these curriculum modifications.

“We must handle the issue from the ground up and all the way to the top.” We’ve put in a lot of effort in this area, and we’re hopeful that through our consultations, we’ll soon be able to determine what adjustments to the primary school curriculum we’ll be making”.