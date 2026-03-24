SVG’s Searles Agro Products Taps UK Networks

Sophia Searles of Searles Agro Products from St. Vincent and the Grenadines participated in the SheTrades Initiative held from 23 – 27 February 2026 in the United Kingdom.

Over the course of the week, Miss Searless attended several B2B meetings, completed site visits, and met with packaging & design consultants as well as several logistics companies.

“The SheTrades Initiative is the International Trade Centre’s (ITC) flagship programme supporting women in trade. It works with stakeholders across the trade and business ecosystem to create the conditions and build the capacities needed for women everywhere to realize their full economic potential.

The SheTrades Caribbean Hub provides women entrepreneurs in the caribbean region with access to key knowledge, resources, and networks, supports policymakers in advancing inclusive reforms, and leverages public and private partnerships to amplify the impact of the work of both the CDB and ITC.”