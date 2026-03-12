Zero tolerance enforcement for schools, says Leacock

Discipline and National Duty in St. Vincent Schools

On Tuesday, March 10, 2026, during a high-level national consultation on school violence, the Hon. Major St. Clair Leacock, St Vincent Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security issued a definitive call to action. Addressing the nation’s stakeholders, Leacock confronted what he characterized as “more than troubling” patterns of behavior within the educational system. He identified these trends as a pressing challenge facing the nation, asserting that the state is prepared to tackle the situation head-on to restore order and protect the country’s academic institutions.

“If you don’t acknowledge you have a problem, you cannot solve that problem,” Major Leacock told the consultation. “It is indeed the challenge of the moment in Saint Vincent.”

Minister Leacock underscored the existential gravity of the situation by linking the well-being of the youth directly to the survival of the state. “All youth, our schools, our students represent the future of our Saint Vincent and the Grenadines,” he noted. He further issued a sobering warning that serves as the foundation for the government’s urgent intervention: “If we lose them, we lose our future.”

The Minister emphasized that the state cannot solve this complex issue in isolation, calling for a “whole-of-society” approach rooted in collective responsibility. He identified a broad coalition of essential stakeholders:

Families: The primary foundation for discipline and moral values.

The primary foundation for discipline and moral values. Communities: The support network for healthy youth development.

The support network for healthy youth development. Schools: Protected environments for learning and social growth.

Protected environments for learning and social growth. The Police: The guarantors of law, order, and safety.

The guarantors of law, order, and safety. Civic Partners: Including faith-based and youth-led organizations.

Leacock announced that initiatives such as the Cadet Force, police youth clubs, scouts, youth groups, and faith-based initiatives will be fortified as part of a wider social strategy. He acknowledged that many young people are affected by challenges in the home and unemployment, highlighting the government’s commitment to addressing these socio-economic root causes while maintaining a firm stance on public order.

While the government is committed to providing resources for social development, Leacock maintained that the rule of law is non-negotiable. He adopted a “no tolerance” stance regarding criminal behavior, stating unequivocally: “Criminal behaviour will not be tolerated by this minister, by this administration, or by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.” The Minister reaffirmed that the government will continue providing the necessary resources to law enforcement while simultaneously encouraging schools to become “centres of discipline, leadership and positive social development.”

In his concluding remarks, Leacock challenged the youth and the wider nation to embrace a vision of excellence. He reminded the audience that Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, though a small island state, has the potential to be an “exemplary society.”

“Nobody has a monopoly on that,” the Minister remarked, as he called on students to understand and appreciate the depth of group membership, volunteerism, responsibility, and obedience to the state.