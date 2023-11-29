Minister James to deliver keynote address at All Island Voices COP28 event.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development, and Culture, Honourable Carlos James, will on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, deliver the keynote presentation on sustainable tourism for small island developing states during the climate action innovation zone at the United Nations Conference on Climate Change 28th Conference of Parties (COP 28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Island Innovation is the official Programme Partner for the Island of Hope’s Island stage, taking place between the 4-8th December 2023 at the Madinat Juneirah Conference Centre.

The 5 days of action-packed programme will bring together key actors from Small Island States, climate-vulnerable regions, donors, investors, and the private sector. This immersive event space will be a catalyst to accelerate climate adaption and resilience through capacity building, problem-solving, and matchmaking to secure a sustainable future for islands at COP28.

Among the list of speakers slated for the Island innovation events are Dr. Hyginus ‘Gene’ Leon President, Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), The Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC Secretary-General, The Commonwealth, His Excellency Surangel S. Whipps Jr President of the Republic of Palau, Hon. Sir Alok Sharma, Member of Parliament & COP26 President, UK Government, and Dr. Pepukaye Bardouille – Director, Bridgetown Initiative & Special Advisor on Climate Resilience, Prime Minister’s Office, Government of Barbados.

Minister James will join the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines COP 28 delegation in Dubai later this week, following his representation at the Bureau International des Expositions Assembly in Paris, France.

Prime Minister Dr. The Honourable Ralph E. Gonsalves heads the delegation, which includes Minister James – political focal point on Climate Change, and Minister of Agriculture Saboto Ceasar. SVG’s delegation to the UNFCCC Conference of Parties also includes Angie Williams – Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister; Janeel Miller-Findlay – Director, Sustainable Development Unit; Edmund Jackson – Climate Change Advisor and NDC-Partnership Facilitator; Janeel Drayton – Counsellor in the Permanent Mission of St. Vincent and the Grenadines; Cecil Harris- Senior Engineer in the Min. Of Finance, Economic Planning; Nafesha Richardson – Chairperson on Climate Change on the Prime Ministerial Advisory Council on Youth; Ed Dunbar – Foreign Service Officer/ AOSIS Fellow; Dr. Phyllis Phillips – FAO Liaison, and Sherilan Edward – from the Ministry of Agriculture.