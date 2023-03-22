ADVERT
Wednesday, March 22

St Vincent’s Vincy Heat travels to Nicaragua for Nations League Qualifiers

Press Release

The National Senior Men’s Team (Vincy Heat) left the island today on Wednesday 22nd March 2023 to play their fifth match in Group C of League B in the Concacaf Nations League Qualifiers against Nicaragua.

The match is scheduled to take place on Friday 24th March at 8:00 pm local time and will be streamed via Concacaf’s Facebook and Youtube Pages.

The Traveling Delegation goes as follows:

Management Team: Director of Technical Matters and Head Coach (Act) Theon Gordon, Assistant Coaches – Bishon Williams and Alnif Williams, Manager – Dr. Ronen Francis, Goal Keeping Coach – Urtis Blackett, Physiotherapist – Kevin Young, Doctor – Dr. Michael Stowe & Media Officer Junio Kelly. The delegation is led by Executive Council Member Rosalo Mc Kie.

Goalkeepers – Jadiel Chance, Josh Stowe and Elron Baptiste.

Defenders – Iruel Matthias, Joel Jack, Dorren Hamlet, Jahvin Sutherland, Kevin Francis, Keshorn Durham and Gavin Browne.

Midfielders – Sherwyn Alexander, Kennijha Joseph, Aaron Jackson, Kyle Edwards and Diel Spring.

Forwards – Nazir Mc Burnette, Azinho Solomon, Chevel Cunningham and Oalex Anderson.

 

