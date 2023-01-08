St Vincent’s Vincy Mas to be held from June 30 to July 14 this year (2023)

This year’s Vincy Mas, the premier celebration of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, will take place from June 30 to July 11. The dates were revealed at the 2022 presentation of prizes by Chairman of the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC), Ricardo Adams.

The relocation of the Miss SVG competition from Vincy Mas to later in the year increased gate receipts by nearly $100,000. Additionally, the Junior Panorama was moved from the carnival to a later date in the year.

Adams stated that Vincy Mas is financed to the tune of three to four million every year, but it actually costs much more, and a study is currently being ordered to determine the festival’s overall economic impact on the nation.

One of the novelties, according to him, was the Entice Carnival Lounge and Shop, which was created to introduce the nation to carnival costume supplies. He said that a portion of the income was used to cover expenses during the year.

A total of almost $380,000 in prizes were awarded at the ceremony