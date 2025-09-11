SVG’s 9/11: Remembering The Clare Valley 5

In a heart-wrenching coincidence of grief, the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines are experiencing their own day of remembrance today September 11, as they remember five young lives lost in a devastating bus accident in Sandy Bay.

On that fateful Sunday in 2022, the close-knit Clare Valley community was shattered by a tragic minivan crash that claimed the lives of Giovann Barker, Elvis Harold, Khalil Robin, Ishmel Bruce, and Kenroy Haywood. The victims were traveling to attend the funeral of Rohan Rawlins when their journey was brutally interrupted by the fatal accident.

Graphic scenes from the accident site revealed the extent of the tragedy, with bodies trapped in the mangled wreckage of the omnibus. Georgetown Medical Complex received nine patients from the crash site, further underscoring the severity of the incident.

The bus was en route from the South Leeward village of Clare Valley to the Northern community of Owia, a journey that would tragically never be completed. Local authorities and emergency services responded quickly to the scene, but the loss was devastating.

While the world typically remembers September 11 for the terrorist attacks in New York, for Vincentians, this date now carries a double burden of sorrow. The Clare Valley community is left to grapple with the sudden and profound loss of five young lives, each representing a future cut short and families left to mourn.

As the community mourns, the memories of Giovann, Elvis, Khalil, Ishmel, and Kenroy will be forever etched in the hearts of those who knew and loved them.