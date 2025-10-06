SVG Govt signs $500M Beaches Resorts Agreement

500-million-dollar Sandals Beaches Resort Gets Underway

The signing ceremony for the commencement of Sandals Beaches Resort took place today, October 6, 2025 at the Sandals Resort in Buccament Bay.

The 500-million-dollar investment would boast 500 rooms and is expected to employ nearly 2 thousand Vincentians at full capacity.

This will further increase the room stock on mainland St. Vincent as well as transform the Leeward end of the island into a tourism hub.

Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts Adam Stewart says Sandals SVG has grown immensely in a year, performing in the top three of the Sandals Brand and his company decided to invest further by expanding to a Sandals Beaches Resort.

“Sandals St. Vincent and the Grenadines stabilised within one year, it sits in the top 3 of Sandals Resorts… customer feedback…. everybody in this country, farmers, fishers… every single facet of the society has welcomed it, …it’s a genuine partnership,” Stewart said.

The Executive Chairman added that currently 250 Vincentians are “on the cusp” of joining the team in Turks and Caicos for the opening of that Sandals resort soon and another 150 Vincentians are currently working at Sandals in four other Caribbean territories.

Sandals is an international brand operating in eleven (11) islands across the Caribbean with over 20 thousand people employed of which 97 per cent are Caribbean nationals.

For the 32nd year in a row Sandals Resorts has won World’s Best All-Inclusive Re sort.