Vouchers Worth $250,000 Distributed to Fisherfolks

A total of approximately $250,000 in vouchers, redeemable at Lulley’s Fishing Supplies, have been distributed to assist with recovery efforts and support investments in essential fishing supplies.

Additional Fisherfolks received vouchers under the direct production support programme launched in response to Hurricane Beryl 2024.

Minister of Agriculture Hon. Saboto Caesar commended fisherfolk for their hard work and dedication to ensuring a steady supply of fresh fish.

The Minister also announced a $2.5 million government allocation to support the fishing community and encouraged voucher recipients to use this opportunity to expand production, enhance food security, and improve their livelihoods.