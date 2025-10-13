Selmon Walters, Former Govt MP, Has Died

The St. Vincent Times has learned that former St. Vincent government minister Selmon Walters has died. Walters died on Monday, 13th October 2025.

Minister of Agriculture and MP for South Central Windward Saboto Caesar, told the outlet on Monday afternoon the following.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend, colleague, and Comrade, Selmon Walters. His dedication to the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and specifically his unwavering service to the Constituency of South Central Windward will never be forgotten”.

“Selmon was a man of compassion, humility, and strength. His policy leadership work across various Ministries and his vision for the rebuilding of a modern arrowroot industry were transformative”.

“He was always a tower of strength to me. My thoughts and prayers are with his entire family and loved ones during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace”.

Walters was South Central Windward MP from