2025 CARDI DAY Field Open Day

On December 5, the Rabacca Research Station in Saint Vincent hosted the 2025 CARDI DAY Field Open Day. Organized by CARDI, ICDF, IICA, and the Ministry of Agriculture of Saint Vincent, the event was more than a research showcase—it was a lively celebration of collaboration and innovation.

Visitors enjoyed seeing CARDI’s trials with bananas, corn, and sweet potatoes, highlighting ongoing efforts to boost yield and quality. The variety trials jointly promoted by CARDI, ICDF, World Vegetable Center, and the Ministry of Agriculture stole the spotlight.

Chili and sweet pepper varieties showed impressive heat tolerance and adaptability to local conditions, while their taste and appearance delighted both students and community members—proof that science can be practical and delicious.

Another highlight was the rainwater harvesting system using water towers, helping farmers secure irrigation during dry spells, reducing risks, and keeping crops healthy. With the addition of field environmental sensors, the station is now collecting real-time microclimate data, laying the foundation for smart farming and giving farmers the tools to make precise, informed decisions.

Youth participation brought extra energy to the event. Students asked questions with curiosity and enthusiasm, showing their passion for agriculture and expressing hopes for more courses and training opportunities. Their involvement signals a bright future for Saint Vincent’s agriculture.

The Field Open Day was not only about sharing knowledge—it was about building connections. Through modern technologies, variety trials, water management, and smart agriculture infrastructure, Saint Vincent’s vegetable industry is becoming stronger, more reliable, and more rewarding for everyone.