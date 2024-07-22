Education Focus: PM Prioritizes Child Welfare in Beryl’s Aftermath

“THE INTEREST OF THE CHILD IS PARAMOUNT,” -PM GONSALVES

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves will hold a public consultation with parents from the Southern Grenadines on Union Island this Thursday July 25, to deal directly with matters concerning the education of students for the new school term.

Due to the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl, The government is exploring the option of having all the students from the Southern Grenadines attend school at a single location on the mainland.

There are approximately 450 students attending the Mary Hutchinson Primary School, the Stephanie Browne Primary School and the Union Island Secondary School.

Speaking on radio today, Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said the interest of the children is his paramount concern.

“The paramount interest is that of the child, ..I want the two primary schools to be as one at the same locale you have the secondary school ….and I want arrangements to be made such that if they come that a parent, you can be up her, you can take the fast ferry in the morning after your drop off your child, do what you’re doing in Union Island and come back up on the fast ferry…and I will have people who will stay on who will make sure that the children are not there by themselves at the school,” Dr. Gonsalves said.

2.5 million dollars have already been allocated to retrofit and expand the former teachers college/medical school quarters at Arnos Vale, to house the over 400 students from the Southern Grenadines for the new school term.

Work is expected to commence on the facility on Monday July 22, 2024.