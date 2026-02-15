SVG Govt Eyes New Model to Treat Mental Illness

Minister of Health Daniel Cummings has characterise the mental health facility at Glen in highly critical terms, describing it as an environment that functions more like a correctional institution than a healthcare center.

“Taking a mentally ill person to Glen is like confining them to a prison “. The Minister stated that the facility is not designed to help patients, but rather to “restrict and constrain and stigmatize” them.

“The government has historically failed to provide the psychiatrists needed at the facility”. Cummings noted that for many persons sent to Glen, the medication provided is “sometimes not the right one”.

He also highlighted issues with medication not being administered regularly and suggested moving toward newer medications that last for longer periods, which would reduce the frequency of required treatments.

The facility has been described as a place where families “shunt people aside” or “cast aside” loved ones due to the stigma surrounding mental illness.

Cummings asserted that there is “no opportunity” for patients at the Glen facility because of its current design and purpose.

Because of these conditions, the Minister proposed moving away from the Glen model. Instead, he suggested establishing a dedicated unit in the new hospital at Arnos Vale for acute cases to be treated and released.

He also advocated for training every doctor and nurse to diagnose and treat mental health issues at the source to prevent the need for confinement at Glen.

The Minister noted that the former government has historically failed to provide necessary psychiatrists and indicated that the administration is working to recruit professional staff to fill these gaps.