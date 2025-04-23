sandals SVG

    The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Miss Jelena Stephens, a 16-year-old student of Rillan Hill.
    Miss Stephens was last seen on Thursday, 10th April 2025, wearing a pink jersey, black short pants, and brown slippers.
    She is slimly built, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a dark complexion, narrow face, and long hair.
    If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact: Police Emergency – 911 / 999, Questelles Police Station – 1-784-456-1750 Criminal Investigations Department – 1-784-456-1810, or report to any police station or officer you feel comfortable speaking with.
    All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.
