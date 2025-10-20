Nurses Association Stands with Maternity Ward Nurses

The President of the Nurses Association of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (NASVG) write with a deep sense of responsibility and solidarity in response to urgent concerns expressed by our members assigned to the Maternity A Unit (Labour Ward) at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

On Thursday, 16th October 2025, these dedicated nurses brought to the attention of the Association the unsafe and unhealthy working conditions that compromise not only their well-being but also the quality of care provided to mothers and newborns.

The Association recognizes that healthcare workers, especially those on the frontlines of maternal care, face numerous challenges daily. However, it is unacceptable that such challenges arise from preventable conditions within their workplace. The nurses have voiced their frustration and urgency, and as their representative body, NASVG stands firmly with them. We have a solemn obligation to advocate on their behalf and to ensure that their concerns receive the attention they deserve.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) clearly states that safe and healthy working environments are fundamental rights for all workers. This is not a luxury, nor is it negotiable. Nurses must be able to perform their critical duties in conditions that protect their health and safety. Unfortunately, the reality in the Maternity A Unit falls far short of this ideal. Chronic infrastructure issues, unsafe environmental conditions, and insufficient resources create an atmosphere that is not conducive to safe deliveries or to the well-being of healthcare providers and patients alike.

This situation is particularly troubling considering recent public concerns raised by Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Ralph E. Gonsalves, regarding the country’s declining birth rate. While this is indeed a pressing national issue, it must also be acknowledged that the deteriorating conditions in the Labour Ward act as a barrier to encouraging safe childbirth and quality maternal care. If the physical environment is neither healthy nor welcoming, it undermines both the confidence of expectant mothers and the ability of nurses to deliver optimal care.

In response to these concerns, the Nurses Association has proactively engaged with hospital management to initiate discussions aimed at addressing these longstanding issues. We welcome this willingness to dialogue; however, we must stress that dialogue must swiftly translate into tangible actions. The frustration of our nurses has been mounting over time, and continued inaction threatens not only their morale but also the safety and outcomes for patients.

The Association calls on the Ministry of Health, hospital administrators, and all relevant stakeholders to urgently prioritize the improvement of safety and working conditions in the Labour Ward, as well as the other health facilities that compromises the health and well-being of our members. NASVG remains committed to supporting our nurses through advocacy, engagement, and collaboration with management and policymakers. We will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with our members, demanding respect for their rights and immediate improvements to their working environment.

We encourage our nurses to continue giving their best and to uphold the ethical standards that guide our noble profession. The President reaffirms that the safety, dignity, and well-being of nurses must be protected as a matter of national priority. The Nurses Association of SVG honors the courage of the Maternity Ward nurses for raising their voices, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to fighting alongside them for safe, healthy, and just working conditions.