Northern Grenadines MP nomination challenged

Dr. Godwin Friday, Leader of the Opposition and Member of Parliament for the Northern Grenadines, could face a significant legal challenge to his electoral nomination just 17 days before the upcoming general elections.

Ten constituents from Bequia have submitted a formal objection to the Supervisor of Elections, challenging Dr. Friday’s eligibility to stand as a representative.

The core of their argument centers on his Canadian citizenship, which they claim disqualifies him under Section 26 of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Constitutional Order, 1979.

The complainants allege that Dr. Friday’s own parliamentary statements confirm his Canadian citizenship, which they argue constitutes an “acknowledgement of allegiance” to a foreign power.

They quote the opposition leader as having previously boasted about carrying both a Canadian and Vincentian passport.

The group contends that despite Dr. Friday’s claim of being a Commonwealth citizen, Section 26 explicitly prohibits individuals with foreign citizenship from serving as elected representatives.

They emphasize that his voluntary acquisition of Canadian citizenship directly conflicts with constitutional requirements.

This challenge could have far-reaching consequences for Dr. Friday’s political career and the upcoming November 27, 2025 general elections.