‘Findings of fraud would trigger swift legal action’

St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Opposition leader, Godwin Friday, has laid out a stark vision for his potential administration, emphasizing fiscal accountability and a measured approach to tackling corruption.

Speaking on Hot 97 radio on Monday, Friday rejected the notion of a “witch hunt” but affirmed that any evidence of fraud would trigger swift legal action.

His remarks, delivered with a tone of resolve and pragmatism, have sparked debate in a nation grappling with public distrust in governance according to several political observers. The New Democratic Party (NDP), has positioned itself as a reform-minded alternative to the incumbent United Labour Party (ULP).

“You can’t just expect me to come in blind,” he stated, stressing the need to identify “wastage” and “misapplication of resources.” This approach, he argues, will provide a factual foundation for policymaking rather than political rhetoric.

While ruling out personal vendettas, Friday left no doubt about his stance on fraud:

“If it leads to criminality, then naturally people expect me to do something about it.” He emphasized that investigations would be handled by persons appointed so to do.

Friday on Monday also stated that integrity legislation will be enacted by an NDP government.