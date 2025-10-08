Jomo instructs his attorneys to serve SVG PM with pre-action letter

Attorney Jomo Thomas has announced his intention to challenge Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves through legal channels, specifically targeting recent inflammatory statements.

Speaking on Boom 106.9 FM this Wednesday, Thomas revealed he has instructed his legal team to draft and deliver a pre-action letter addressing what he considers deliberate character assassination.

The core of the dispute centers on recent comments and statements published by the ULP (Unity Labor Party) that Thomas perceives as deeply slanderous.

Among them are recent words in an article penned by the ULP in which it was stated “Every month, like clockwork, the law firm is paid for its work; and on the same day the radio station is also paid. Payment is made in US dollars directly to the respective accounts. The short-man in the law firm is sick in his head; he apparently sees himself as some sort of Napoleon; completely delusional”.

The pre-action letter represents a strategic legal maneuver, signaling Thomas’s serious intent to protect his professional reputation.

This story is ongoing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.