This Christmas, Let’s Prioritize Peace Over Violence

Christmas Message by Mr. Enville Williams, Commissioner of Police (Ag)

A Season of Peace, Renewal and Unity

To the beloved people of our nation, residents and visitors,

As the light of Christmas morning shines across our blessed Hairouna, let us pause and consider its deeper meaning. This day springs from a message as old as mankind, a call to live in harmony, a call that beckons each of us; without exception, to uphold goodwill and to walk in peace.

The toll of violence weighs heavily upon us. It robs families of their joy, silences laughter, and casts shadows where light should dwell. But this Christmas, let us reject the futility of strife and discord. On a day when we celebrate love’s triumph over darkness, let us recognize that true safety and comfort cannot flourish in a climate of strife. Peace on Earth must not remain a melody of the season; it must become the principle by which we live. It begins in the quiet recesses of the heart, shaped by the thoughts we harbor and the words we choose. From there, it flows outward, touching our homes, strengthening our neighborhoods, and uniting us as a people determined to chart a course of harmony and understanding.

As we rejoice in this season, consider that the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is not simply an institution; it is made up of men and women who share your collective dreams of a secure future. We have families we hold dear; we understand your longing for quiet evenings untroubled by danger and your desire that your children might grow without fear. While we cannot erase the past, we can shape a future where calm waters replace turbulent tides. The work before us is not easy, and we do not stand apart from you; we stand with you. When you see the uniform, know that it should speak of refuge, fairness, and a promise that we hold ourselves to a standard of honor. The striving for that standard is ongoing, and we welcome the reminder that we must always improve.

To the officers across our islands, who venture out in the quiet hours of morning and the darkest hours of night, I extend my gratitude. Your sacrifices often go unseen, but the hours you pour into safeguarding our citizens, residents, and visitors matter profoundly. You face and surmount daily challenges without fanfare, and I commend your earnest efforts to protect the most vulnerable and to stand firm in the face of danger. Let this season’s spirit inspire you to carry forth your duty without prejudice, and with kindness and resolve. When we walk together in truth, when we uphold respect for all, then the shield we hold between order and chaos becomes stronger, more worthy of our people’s trust.

This Christmas, let us hold close the ancient promise that guides our steps and opens our hearts: “Peace on Earth, goodwill to men.” In these words, we find a timeless call; one that asks us to rise above the tempests of anger and suspicion, and instead embrace that higher path illuminated by mercy, understanding, and the bonds of true fellowship. Indeed, as the Good Book reminds us, “Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God.” In striving for peace, we affirm the noblest part of our shared humanity.

Now more than ever, we must set aside the notion that fear or vengeance should define how we live or how we view our neighbors. Hatred breaks the human bond; fear dims the spirit’s light. But each time we welcome forgiveness, each time we uphold integrity, and each time we lift one another from despair, we affirm that no darkness can prevail over a nation determined to stand together as one. It starts within the quiet chambers of our own hearts. It begins in our homes, in our friendships, in the way we greet the stranger, and in the choices we make when the world’s eyes are not upon us. Let these individual sparks grow until they merge into a flame that warms not just the days of December but every season hereafter.

We must also acknowledge truth as unyielding as the tides against our shores: the security of our nation forms the bedrock of every dream we dare to dream. Without safety, the aspirations of our children fade. Without order, the hope of prosperity dwindles to an empty promise. Let there be no uncertainty: national security is no abstract notion. It is the shield that guards our laughter, the watchman who preserves our rest, the strong arm that ensures commerce may thrive and families may find comfort.

But our security is not only the charge of our uniformed few. True peace, peace that lasts beyond the turning of a season, is a covenant that binds us all. This Christmas, I call upon every soul who shares this blessed land to reflect on what true peace requires. From the farmer who tills the soil to the teacher who shapes young minds, from the businessman who fuels our economy to the parent who nurtures the next generation, each of us has a role to play. Let us rise above division and pettiness, joining together in a spirit of reason and goodwill, to forge a nation where harmony is not a fleeting dream but a lasting reality. To those who have taken up arms or harbored bitterness, I implore you; lay them down. Let us rise above quarrels that neither heal nor build, and instead embrace the promise of peace, where understanding and unity triumph over division and despair.

As we close this year and step boldly into the next, let Christmas remind us of what we are capable of achieving together. Let us dedicate ourselves to shaping a nation where peace is not an aspiration but a reality, where every life is valued, and where unity guides our every step. May this season renew our courage, strengthen our resolve, and fill our hearts with the unshakable hope of a brighter, more harmonious tomorrow.

On behalf of the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, may this Christmas fill you with resolve, with faith in our collective strength, and with a hope as boundless and enduring as the sea that surrounds our blessed homeland. May peace guide our steps, now and forevermore.