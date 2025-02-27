Rouzendale Francis, Ex Supt. of Police, Passes On

RSVGPF Honors the Service of Retired Superintendent of Police, Mr. Rouzendale Francis

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) mourns the passing of Retired Superintendent Rouzendale Francis, who departed this life on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. His 34 years and three months of dedicated service were marked by discipline, an unwavering commitment to duty, and a steadfast sense of responsibility.

Born on September 9, 1958, in Barrouallie, Superintendent Francis, affectionately known as Bouncer, enlisted in the RSVGPF on January 16, 1976. Over the years, he rose through the ranks, demonstrating leadership and professionalism, before retiring as Superintendent of Police on April 27, 2010.

Colleagues remember him as a man of integrity and vision, one who faced challenges head-on and remained steadfast in his principles. He encouraged his subordinates to always see the bigger picture and perform their duties to the best of their ability. With a firm yet supportive leadership style, he provided guidance and inspiration, earning the respect of those who served alongside him.