OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING IN SPRING VILLAGE UNDER INVESTIGATION

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a male identified as Ashley Lowman of Sion Hill/Spring Village.

Preliminary investigations indicate that around 9:55 p.m. on Monday, April 21, 2025, police responded to a burglary report made by a resident of Spring Village regarding an intruder at his home. Upon arrival, officers observed that the house was secured from the inside, with visible signs of forced entry through a broken window.

Officers made contact with Ashley Lowman, who was inside the residence, and instructed him to exit. During the subsequent engagement, Mr. Lowman reportedly became aggressive, armed himself with two knives, and inflicted an injury to the hand of one of the responding officers. In an effort to prevent further harm, the officer discharged his firearm, striking Mr. Lowman.

Mr. Lowman was immediately transported to the Chateaubelair Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased by the attending physician at approximately 11:38 p.m.

The injured officer received medical treatment and is reported to be in stable condition.

Personnel from the Crime Scene Unit (CSU) processed the scene and recovered several items of evidential value. The matter is under active investigation and is being reviewed by the relevant authorities in accordance with established procedures.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force extends its deepest condolences to the immediate family and friends of the deceased. Furthermore, the RSVGPF is conducting a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is encouraged to contact the nearest police station, the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crimes Unit at 784-456-1810, or Police Control at 784-457-1211.