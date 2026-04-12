PM Friday Travels to Washington for Financial Talks

PM Friday Leads Delegation to IMF–World Bank Meetings in Washington, D.C.

Prime Minister Hon. Dr Godwin Friday will travel to Washington, D.C., from 12–18 April 2026 to lead a multi-ministerial delegation to the IMF–World Bank Spring Meetings.

The delegation includes Hon. Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investments and Diaspora Affairs; Ambassador Kevin Hope (Ambassador for Finance, Climate and Investment); Ricardo Frederick (Director of Economic Planning); and Ken Morris (Budget Director).

The Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings and high-level discussions with international financial institutions and development partners to advance national priorities, including job creation, public finance management, climate resilience, and economic growth and transformation.

The visit is expected to advance partnerships and support efforts to secure financing and technical assistance for national development priorities.

During Prime Minister Friday’s absence, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Disaster Management and Immigration, Hon. St. Clair Leacock, will act in the role of Prime Minister.