RedRootSVG calls for urgent action after stabbing incident in Villa

RedRootSVG Inc., a community-based organization dedicated to advancing human rights and social justice, has strongly condemned the most recent acts of violence against women in the country, describing them as “a national crisis that demands immediate and united response.”

The statement comes in the wake of reports that Police Officer Kyle Nimblet is in custody assisting investigations after allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend 23 times outside her home in Villa. The young woman, who survived the brutal attack, sustained multiple stab wounds across her back, head, and face, leaving the community horrified and outraged.

This incident adds to a troubling rise in gender-based violence (GBV) in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Recent months have seen young women, mothers, and even teenagers losing their lives to intimate partner violence, sparking student protests and nationwide calls for reform.

“We Cannot Remain Silent”

RedRootSVG’s leadership stressed that violence against women and girls is not only a criminal act but a human rights violation that destabilizes families, traumatizes communities, and undermines national development.

“This is not the time for silence. Every voice must rise to condemn these brutal acts. Every institution must act to protect women and girls. And every system must be strengthened to ensure accountability and justice,” the statement read.

RedRootSVG Services for Survivors and Families

To support vulnerable persons affected by violence, RedRootSVG currently offers:

Legal Aid Clinic – Free legal advice and representation for survivors of gender-based and domestic violence.

Counselling and Mental Health Support – Trauma-informed services to help survivors, families, and communities begin the healing process.

Human Rights Violation Documentation (SID Platform) – Confidential reporting and monitoring of abuse cases to strengthen advocacy and accountability.

Food Pantry & Clothing Distribution – Assistance to survivors and families facing economic hardships due to violence or displacement.

Youth and Women Empowerment Programs – Skills training, education, and mentorship to promote independence and resilience.

A Call for Collective Action

RedRootSVG is urging government agencies, law enforcement, the judiciary, civil society organizations, and communities to unite in dismantling the culture of impunity surrounding gender-based violence.

“No woman should have to live in fear of being attacked by someone she once trusted. No child should have to grow up in a home where violence is normalized. As a nation, we must draw the line and commit to creating a safer, more just society for all.”

The organization further called for expanded investment in prevention programs, more survivor-centered services, and transparent investigations into all GBV cases, including those involving members in high offices in our society and security forces.